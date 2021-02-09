Affected by COVID? Tell us your story – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As we begin to approach the one year mark of COVID-19 in New York City, we want to hear your stories.

The horrendous disease has twisted countless lives, killing nearly 45,000 of our neighbors, severing many people’s access income, food and connection.

As we look back at a year in the grip of the coronavirus, we invite you to share your stories in a special print edition of amNewYork Metro, QNS’ sister publication. Any and all topics regarding your pandemic experience is valuable – there is no story too small.

Please fill out the form below to be a part of the telling of New York’s story in how we fought, won, lost and continue to battle COVID-19.