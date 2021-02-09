Quantcast
Affected by COVID? Tell us your story – QNS.com
Health

Affected by COVID? Tell us your story

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

As we begin to approach the one year mark of COVID-19 in New York City, we want to hear your stories.

The horrendous disease has twisted countless lives, killing nearly 45,000 of our neighbors, severing many people’s access income, food and connection.

As we look back at a year in the grip of the coronavirus, we invite you to share your stories in a special print edition of amNewYork Metro, QNS’ sister publication. Any and all topics regarding your pandemic experience is valuable – there is no story too small.

Please fill out the form below to be a part of the telling of New York’s story in how we fought, won, lost and continue to battle COVID-19.

NYC’s Economic Fallout from COVID with James Patchett, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York