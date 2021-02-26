Cops seek man who stole $7,000 from Murray Hill bar – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who stole $7,000 from a Murray Hill bar earlier this week.

On Monday, Feb. 22, around 5:30 a.m., surveillance footage at Tavern 157, located at 157-12 Northern Blvd., caught an unidentified man breaking in through the bar’s locked back door, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man grabbed around $7,000 from the register and then left the bar on foot, cops said.

A 24-year-old employee, arriving for work around 3 p.m., later that day, discovered the cash missing from the register and called the police.

The NYPD describes the man as being between the ages of 20 and 30.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

