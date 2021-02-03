Mayor says he’ll still wait for vaccine despite health commissioner's positive COVID-19 test – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ARIAMA C. LONG

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daily briefing had a noticeable absence of Health Commissioner of New York City Dave A. Chokshi, who unfortunately announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The irony of the situation was undercut by the very real concern for Chokshi’s status and safety as one of the city’s doctors leading the fight against the health pandemic. De Blasio confirmed that contact tracing has begun, and he and the rest of his staff have been isolated or working remotely, so they haven’t had direct contact with Chokshi for sometime.

“I want to reassure everyone. And, Dr. Chokshi has been doing absolutely amazing work and grueling work protecting us but we’re all human beings. There’s always the possibility that COVID can reach us. It doesn’t change the overall reality,” said de Blasio. “I talked to Dr. Chokshi this morning and he’s doing well. His family is doing well, and hopefully he’ll be able to join us tomorrow.”

De Blasio said the precautions the city takes are imperfect but necessary, and ultimately the goal is to get everyone vaccinated. However, he said that he gets tested once a week and doesn’t have an intention of personally getting vaccinated — even after one of his prominent cabinet members tested positive for COVID-19 — before other New Yorkers he feels needs it more, like seniors and first responders.

The mayor said that there needs to be an emphasis on fairness and said he doesn’t qualify for the vaccine in that regard.