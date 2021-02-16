MetroPlusHealth to host food distribution event at Elmhurst Hospital – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

MetroPlusHealth will team up with NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst to host a free food distribution to aid struggling Queens families this week.

The distribution, planned to help New Yorkers celebrate the Lunar New Year, will take place at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, located at 79-01 Broadway, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon; and Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“At MetroPlusHealth we consider ourselves more than just a health plan. From outreach to members to ensure they receive the quality care they need, to finding permanent assistive housing for our homeless members, to doing our part to help alleviate food insecurity,” said Talya Schwartz, the president and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. “MetroPlusHealth works hard to offer members critical support for their mind and body, not only their health. These food distribution events, providing much-needed sustenance to local Queens residents, including the Asian American community, is another indication of our commitment to serving not only our members but all New Yorkers in need, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday.”

The food distribution will be attended by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, as well as state Senators John Liu, Ron Kim and Toby Stavisky.