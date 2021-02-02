Historic Neir's Tavern bar and grill to be honored with street co-naming – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Neir’s Tavern has been on the same street for 191 years. Now, that street will be named after the historic Woodhaven bar and grill.

The corner of 78th Street and 88th Avenue will be co-named “Neir’s Tavern Way,” according to local Councilman Robert Holden. Holden informed owner Loycent Gordon of the news during a call with Neirs200, a group of loyal customers who want to help preserve the bar, on Jan. 13.

“I want to thank Council member Holden and former state Assembly member Mike Miller for this stamp of approval that Neir’s Tavern has graduated to a priceless institution and should be preserved forever,” Gordon said. “A special thank-you is in order to every one of you who have stuck with us throughout the years even when we weren’t perfect. You knew our heart was in the right place and we owe you tremendously.”

While the street naming ceremony is still in the initial planning stages, they hope to unveil the sign sometime in October for Neir’s Tavern 192nd birthday.

“Neir’s Tavern will forever go down in history as we aim to reach our 2029 bicentennial,” Gordon said.

Neir’s Tavern nearly shuttered in January 2020, due to unaffordable rents and insufficient sales. When the building’s new property owners and Gordon couldn’t come to an agreement, community members, local elected officials and later Mayor Bill de Blasio stepped in to save the restaurant.

In October of 2020, Gordon signed a five-year lease at 87-48 78th St.

“I’m very proud of how our community came together to save this storied establishment and to further preserve its place in Queens history with the street co-naming,” Holden said. “Here’s to another 191 years of the ‘most famous bar you’ve never heard of’!”

Neir’s Tavern temporarily closed during the height of the pandemic, but returned once the city allowed for outdoor dining. They have also partnered with community organizations, like Frontline Foods, to feed Queens families in need.