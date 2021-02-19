Police find 86-year-old Auburndale man dead in home following wellness check – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old Auburndale man who was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon following a wellness check.

Police were responding to a 911 call on Thursday, Feb. 19, from a friend who had not heard from James Murphy in a few days, and went to his house on 194th Street near 50th Avenue just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, the FDNY removed the door to the man’s home and found him unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS personnel pronounced Murphy dead at the scene and the medical examiner is investigating his cause of death.

Reports speculated that a nearby space heater was involved as the man had allegedly suffered burns and the rocking chair he was in had burn marks as well.

The investigation is ongoing.