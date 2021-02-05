Police probe mysterious death of man found bleeding in hallway in Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are examining the death of a 37-year-old man found in the hallway of a Flushing apartment house on Thursday night.

Robert Campos, 37, of 153rd Street apparently collapsed on the second floor of the residential building at 140-17 Queens Blvd. in Jamaica just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Officers from the 103rd precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, located Campos in the hallway of the residence. He was unconscious and unresponsive with blood dripping out of his nose, police sources said.

Responding EMS units rushed Campos to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police said, there were no immediate signs of foul play.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.