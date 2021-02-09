Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites set to open in Bayside, Jamaica and South Richmond Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday that several pop-up vaccination sites will be available to Queens residents this week.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, three locations — Korean Community Services in Bayside, NYCHA Shelton Houses in Jamaica and the Sikh Cultural Society in South Richmond — will provide eligible Queens residents with the COVID-19 vaccines.

These sites are three of 11 citywide popup locations, which provides 3,100 first doses for New Yorkers. Cuomo’s office reported that since Jan. 15, approximately 30,000 residents have been inoculated at similar pop-up sites throughout the state.

After Queens residents get their first doses, the sites will be reestablished in three weeks to administer second doses.

Following weeks of urging the state to bring vaccination sites to northeast Queens, local elected officials including Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senator John Liu, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic and Councilman Paul Vallone, praised the governor for allowing KCS to be used as a temporary site.

“Thank you to Governor Cuomo for hearing the concerns of our community and opening a pop up site at KCS in Bayside, which will allow 500 residents to be vaccinated without traveling a long distance. While this is a welcomed first step, we continue to implore Mayor de Blasio to open permanent vaccination locations throughout northeast Queens, an area with one of the largest senior populations in the City,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Somos Community Care will administer 250 doses available per day at KCS.

Eligible groups can get vaccines at the following locations:

Korean Community Services

203-05 32nd Ave., Bayside

Feb. 11 and 12; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NYCHA Shelton Houses

89-09 162nd St., Jamaica

Feb. 13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sikh Cultural Society

95-30 118th St., South Richmond Hill

Feb. 12; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Those interested can sign up at somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SOMOSNY.