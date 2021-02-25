QNS Weekender: 17 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As February comes to a close, Queens institutions are brimming with events, concerts and demonstrations for people of all ages.

During these last days of the month, several institutions are offering Black History Month programming, including a celebration of LGBTQIA individuals in the Black community at Queens College, a virtual Black History Month lecture and concert hosted by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery and a presentation of Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory where acclaimed actor André De Shields plays Frederick Douglass.

Additionally, there are tons of outdoor activities at Queens parks and virtual events including cooking demonstrations, art classes and virtual tours.

Check out these 17 events happening in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 26 to April 4.

Celebration of LGBTQIA in Black Communities (Queens College): This is one of the last events in Queens College’s Black History Month celebrations. Musician, writer, facilitator and queen Auntie Jay-Marie Hill (they/them) is hosting this virtual celebration of LGBTQIA people within Black communities. Virtual on YouTube. qc.cuny.edu. Free. 12 p.m., Feb. 26.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., Feb. 26.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., Feb. 26.

NYC Men Teach: A Hip Hop Cypher (Queens College): Queens College is calling lovers of Hip Hop, poetry and spoken word to this event that is part of the Black History Month series. NYC Men Teach are hosting a “night of lyrical creativity and inspiration,” that gives attendees the chance to perform or “just parlay.” RSVP here. Virtual on Zoom. qc.cuny.edu. Free. 6 p.m., Feb. 26.

André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory (Flushing Town Hall): This event is the final installment in Flushing Town Hall’s Black History Trilogy. The concert is streamed live from Flushing Hall Town Theater and features Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner and Hadestown star André De Shields, who will perform an excerpt from his self-crafted solo work. Frederick Douglass’ life began in slavery but he later became an important and influential icon in America’s history. The show explores his life and achievements as an abolitionist. RSVP here. Virtual on YouTube. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 7 p.m., Feb. 26.

Lunar New Year at the Garden (Queens Botanical Garden): The Queens Botanical Garden is continuing its Lunar New Year celebration, which will run throughout the month of February. The Garden will be outfitted in festive decorations and guests are encouraged to drop in and pick up a free paper blossom branch activity kit or purchase a plant at the Lucky Plant sale. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. Drop in., Feb. 26 to 28.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Vet Tech 101 (APEC): If learning about animals sounds appealing, the Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting a class teaching all about animal health basics. Kids ages 9 to 12 will learn to conduct animal check-ups, handle live animals and get the opportunity to study animal anatomy. Students will be required to wear masks for the duration of the program and must wear gloves when touching and handling animals. This class is limited to eight participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $28 per participant. 10 a.m., Feb. 27.

Winter Cooking Class (Queens County Farm Museum): This virtual cooking demonstration by Chris Lord-Berry will give insight into how early American settlers prepared food in the 18 century. Participants will learn to cook two recipes while getting educated about seasonal ingredients and traditional cooking utensils. Home chefs will receive a supply list and recipes for squash pudding and carrot puffs upon registration. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.com. Virtual. queensfarm.org. $30 per person. 11 a.m., Feb. 27.

Sounds of Nature (St. Albans Park): During this walk, the Urban Park Rangers will help participants tune into the music of nature using natural materials and exploring the naturally occurring sounds in the park. Those who wish to participate should practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash hands or bring hand sanitizer. Anyone who feels sick should stay home. Enter at Sayres Avenue and Merrick Boulevard, St. Albans. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., Feb. 27.

Self Care Meets Art (Queens Museum): This weekend, Queens Museum is leading a virtual art workshop that combines the freedom of creativity in the context of self care. Drop-in Family Art Workshops, hosted by the Queens Museum, are open to all and suited for diverse learners, children with special needs and English language learners. To RSVP for this week’s workshop, contact fkhuda@queensmuseum.org. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 1 p.m., Feb. 27.

Virtual Exhibition – Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, Feb. 27

Black History Month Concert (Maple Grove Cemetery): In honor of Black History Month, the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery present a lecture and concert this weekend. Performers include sopranos Barbara Brown and Paulette Coppin, baritone David Mitchell, pianist Naoko Aita and guest pianist Santiago Preciado. The concert is made possible by members of the Friends Of Maple Grove Cemetery, the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, the Office Of Queens Borough President, the Josephine Foundation and The Brownson Family Fund. Virtual on Facebook. friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free. 4 p.m., Feb. 27.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

Winter Plant Walk (APEC): Take a relaxing, all-ages stroll led by Jocelyn Perez, Herbalists Without Borders (HWB) NYC Queens chapter coordinator and local herbalist, naturalist and conservationist. Participants will get her firsthand knowledge about plants and their medicinal uses, edibility and folklore. The walk is open to children and dogs on leashes. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $5 per participant. 10 a.m., Feb. 28.

Sportz Blitz (APEC): Those feeling in a sporty mood can head to Alley Pond Environmental Center to learn of the athletic abilities of the animal kingdom. Teams will go head to head to brainstorm what games frogs, tarantulas and ostriches would excel at based on their skills. Then, two of the APEC animal athletes will compete in brand-new obstacle courses in a race for first place. This event is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $22 per participant. 10:30 a.m., Feb. 28.

Gather Around the Campire (Alley Pond Park): Urban Park Rangers are hosting a day of campfire activities at Alley Pond Park. Participants, chosen by lottery, will learn about campfire safety while learning fun campfire songs. Register for the lottery here. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park, Oakland Garden. nycparks.gov. Free. 3 p.m., Feb. 28.

Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show Goes Virtual! (BHS): This year, the Bayside Historical Society is taking its annual Winter Art Show to computer screens. A total of 42 adult artists and 19 student artists from Bayside High School will present works in various mediums. Originally planned for just the month of February, BHS has extended its virtual show until March 10. Participants can view works in two fully virtual art galleries. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. Open time. Feb. 28 to March 10.

