Queens borough president to host emergency food distribution at Borough Hall – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will host an emergency food pop-up on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The pop-up will take place in the back parking lot of Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Boulevard, and will begin at 1:30 p.m.

They will distribute 1,300 boxes of emergency food, courtesy of the Hungry Monk Rescue Truck, a Ridgewood-based homeless outreach and community response vehicle.

The pop-up, which is taking place to help combat the ongoing food insecurity in the borough, was rescheduled from its original date of Tuesday, Feb. 2 due to the winter storm.

“Far too many Queens families are facing the tragic injustice of food insecurity,” the press release stated. “But if you or someone you love is in need, come to our emergency food pop-up at Queens Borough Hall.”

RESCHEDULED: Due to the ongoing storm, our emergency food pop-up at #Queens Borough Hall has been pushed to Thursday at 1:30pm. 1,300 boxes will be given out courtesy of @hungrymonknyc, no questions asked, to those in need as we continue the fight against food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/UfuHdTmXkg — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) February 1, 2021

Queens Borough Hall is accessible via the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station on the E and F subway lines, as well as the Q10, Q37, Q46 and Q60 buses.