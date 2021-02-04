Queens Village man indicted in 'horrific' stabbing death of elderly father – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens Village man was indicted for murder in the grisly stabbing death of his own father, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

A Queens grand jury charged Jaimie Walker, 30, with murder and other crimes in the death of 72-year-old Loandous Walker last month.

The defendant was arraigned in Supreme Court Thursday, Feb. 4, for allegedly beating and stabbing his father multiple times with a pair of scissors in his parent’s Queens Village home on Jan. 14.

According to the charges, police officers who responded to the scene found Loandous Walker lying on a bathroom floor, bloody and deceased. The defendant allegedly stomped on the elderly man’s head and choked him before using a pair of scissors to repeatedly stab the victim in the neck.

Walker, of Hempstead Avenue, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on a four-count indictment charging hm with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the third and fourth degree.

“This is a horrific crime. The defendant repeatedly plunged the shears of a pair of scissors into his own father’s neck,” Katz said. “The elderly man bled to death on the bathroom floor of his home. This kind of slaying is almost unimaginable. The defendant now faces serious consequences for his alleged actions.”

Additionally, while at the 109th Precinct, the defendant allegedly slammed a table inside an interview room and then used the dismantled table parts to smash a two-way glass mirror.

Judge Aloise remanded Walker and ordered him to return to court on April 13. He faces up to 25-years-to-life in prison.