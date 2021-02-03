Resorts World Casino to host blood drive this month – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY CONNOR WALTER

Resorts World New York has announced that it is partnering with the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to host a dual blood drive at their New York City and Catskills resort sites later this month.

With the continuing deficit of blood donations in New York hospitals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Resorts World is hopeful the move will encourage individuals to donate blood and help replenish the NYBC’s supply. February also happens to be American Heart Month.

Resorts World New York City will host its blood drive on Feb. 11. Donors at this location will be given a voucher for a pair of tickets to a future New York Mets game, as well as a limited-edition Mets T-shirt.

On Feb. 24, Resorts World Catskills will host its blood drive. Donors at this location will receive New York Blood Center socks and Resorts World Catskills merchandise. Both locations will also offer donors free antibodies testing, but will not test for COVID-19.

In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, there are some restrictions being enforced.

Guests will be asked to social distance, wear a mask and have their temperature taken at check-in. Individuals who are not 14 days symptom-free from COVID-19, are currently positive for COVID-19 or are currently on self-quarantine will not be able to donate.

Appointments are necessary and can be arranged on the NYBC website. Donors must bring their donor ID card or ID with name and photo. Walk-ins may be permitted if room capacity is not full. Anyone with medical questions is welcome to call NYBC at 800-688-0900 or visit nybloodcenter.org.

Dates, times and locations for the blood drives is as follows:

Resorts World New York City

110-00 Rockway Blvd, Jamaica, New York 11420

Feb. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Resorts World Catskills – RW Epicenter

888 Resorts World Drive, Monticello, NY 12701

Feb. 24, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m.