Ten things to do to make your Valentine's Day memorable this year – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ERIN YOON

Love is in the air, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of businesses and organizations in Queens and throughout New York City are offering memorable events for Valentine’s Day. From preschool children to single adults, these virtual and in-person events are designed to warm the hearts of every individual who takes part in them.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Pink & Green Virtual Soirée: The String Queens, an iconic trio praised for their “authentic, soulful, and orchestral sound”, invites guests to an event full of love, hope, consolation, and musical conversation in time for Valentine’s Day. The profits from this soirée will be spent in support of the Ivy Community Charities of Prince George’s County, which address significant societal themes such as education, health, cultural enrichment, and leadership development. Registration is required. Virtual. $20 per household. 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Feb. 6.

Greeting Card Making Virtual Workshop: Families and friends are welcome to a Zoom workshop taught by Sandra Charlap of Puddles & May to make Valentine’s Day greeting cards for their loved ones. Upon registering, participants will be mailed a DIY kit with supplies needed to make the cards. Register here. Virtual. $35 per participant. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 6.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Freegan DIY Salon: The freegans of New York City have an online craft event just in time for Valentine’s Day. The session will be an opportunity to craft sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts, learn about freegan culture, and form new friendships. All are welcome. No registration required. freegan.info. Virtual (Zoom). Free. Starts at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Singles Sweat and Mingle: Body Balance Lifestyle is holding a virtual speed dating event in preparation for Valentine’s Day. The event is a flawless fit for single men and women in NYC who enjoy a good workout. Half an hour will be dedicated to exercise, and the remaining full hour will provide an open space for participants to make conversation with each other. Limited seats available. Registration required. Virtual. $35 to $40 per individual. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 13.

Couples Sip N’ Paint: This pre-Valentine’s Day painting event invites couples to freely express their creativity on a canvas and enjoy a quiet moment away from the difficulties brought by the pandemic. Attendees will be offered a bottle of sangria in accordance to their preference, and a number of delicious appetizers. 1261 Ralph Ave., Brooklyn, 11236. Register here; prices will vary based on menu orders. 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 13.

Valentine’s Day Comedy Jam: Mikey O’s Comedians for Communities are bringing a brightening experience into the homes of their audience on Valentine’s Eve. Ana Belaval and Eli Castro, two rising comedians, will be filling the evening with laughter to support the homeless population. The proceeds will be sent to support youths and their families who suffer from homelessness. Accepting registrations. Virtual. $25 to $40 per participant. Starts at 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

Nature Craft DIY String Valentine Heart (NYC Parks): For children older than 7 years (and adults), NYC Parks will be hosting an online craft event. Through a pre-recorded video by environmental educator Angel Ehlers, participants will be learning how to make their own Valentine heart craft. A discussion about trees native to New York will also take place during the event. Registration is needed to sign into the event. Free. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 14.

Savanna Rooftop Dinner: The Savanna Rooftop Lounge invites sweethearts, friends, and families to a socially-distanced, weather-controlled Valentine’s Day brunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy a romantic meal on the waterfront, aligned with a skyline view of New York City. 11-01 43rd Ave 12th Floor, Queens, NY, 11101. Registration is required in advance; prices vary per number of individuals. 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 14.

Valentine’s Day Tea Party with Queen Elsa: The Travelling Stage is offering special Valentine’s Day fun to children between the ages of 4 and 8. Upon signing into the virtual event, guests will interact with Queen Elsa, who will tell stories and host a tea party in celebration of the holiday. Costumes are greatly encouraged for the event. Register here. Virtual. $10 for each child. The event takes place in a variety of time slots from Feb. 5 to 14; check out the available dates upon registering.

Valentine’s Day Movie Event: The Key Club of Benjamin N. Cardozo High School is hosting a movie event on Kast in time for Valentine’s Day. Club members will be joining each other to watch the Japanese film, “Your Name”. The plot of the film involves both fantasy and romance, telling the story of two teenagers who swap bodies to discover that they have a magical connection. No registration required. Virtual. Free. Starts at 7 p.m., Feb. 14.