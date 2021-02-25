Western Queens assemblywoman recuperating from cancer surgery – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Longtime western Queens Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan announced that she is recuperating from cancer surgery.

She did not disclose what type of cancer but Nolan did say that she would need additional treatment.

“I am home recovering from surgery and will be following it with chemotherapy,” Nolan said. “Owing to some unavoidable delays because of COVID’s impact on our healthcare system, my path to recovery will be a little more challenging, but I’m able to continue to work.”

Nolan has been a member of the state Legislature ever since her ground-breaking win in 1984 as one of the youngest women ever elected in New York. She was re-elected last year to represent the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Ridgewood, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ravenswood, Astoria, Woodside, Maspeth, Dutch Kills and Blissville.

“I am fortunate to have a great medical team, a loving family, and a very dedicated staff,” Nolan said. “I have been able to fully participate and vote in the Assembly’s legislative session via Zoom, and continue to work on paid family leave, student issues, women’s leadership, worker’s rights, and of course, education and healthcare.”

Nolan was appointed Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in the winter of 2018 by Speaker Carl Heastie. She served as chair of the powerful Education Committee from 2006 to 2018 spearheading efforts to achieve class size reduction, universal pre-k, middle school initiatives, improve high school graduation rates and other measures that will ultimately mean success for the more than three million school children in New York State.

“Our office continues to assist transit riders, parents, tenants, small landlords, small businesses, NYCHA residents, non-profits, unemployment insurance claimants, and community groups,” Nolan said. “I am so grateful for all the well wishes, prayers and support,” Nolan said. “I urge everyone to remember all aspects of their health as we fight the pandemic. I look forward to resuming a full schedule, and urge everyone to wear a mask, get vaccinated if you qualify, and see doctors for medical appointments as needed.”