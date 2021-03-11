Astoria man arrested in connection to double JFK Airport designer goods heists – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Astoria man was arrested and arraigned this week for his alleged involvement in two lucrative heists of designer goods from John F. Kennedy International Airport last year, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Oscar Asencio, 32, is the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the January and May 2020 heights allegedly perpetrated by several former airport employees who forged documents to get a hold of over $6 million of dollars of designer gear, including Chanel jewelry and handbags and Gucci sneakers, purses, sunglasses and clothing.

Asencio was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 9, and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. If convicted, Asencio faces up to 25 years in prison.

The first heist began on Jan. 31, 2020, when David Lacarriere, a former airport worker, brought forged documents to the receiving office of an air cargo importer, according to the DA. The documents granted Lacarriere and Gary McArther, another former employee from Springfield Gardens, access to the runway, where they used a tractor trailer to load four pallets of Prada products into the truck, Katz said.

The first heist netted the men around $804,000 worth of designer products, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 17, the group struck again, as Lacarriere, McArthur, Davon Davis, of Long Island City, and several others made off with over $5.3 million inn Chanel and Gucci goods, according to the authorities.

Asencio alleged role in the scheme involved the stash house, an abandoned beauty salon located near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 147th Avenue in Jamaica that was used to store the stolen goods, Katz said.

Asencio was spotted on surveillance video carrying bags filled with the stolen products in and out of the building, the complaint alleges.

The group was able to sell all but $2.5 million worth of the stolen merchandise before the operation was busted by law enforcement, the DA said.

Lacarriere, McArthur, Davis and a fourth man, Alan Vu, were arrested in connection to the heists in October 2020.

Asencio was remanded by the court and is scheduled to return on March 25.