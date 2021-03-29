Astoria's Halletts Point Play to debut theatrical drive-in next month – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As City Hall lays the groundwork toward reopening Broadway shows in September following the yearlong COVID-19 shutdown, a theatrical drive-in experience is set to debut next month in western Queens.

The Durst Organization, owner of Halletts Point Play in Astoria, is bringing back Resounding, an immersive live-audio entertainment company, for a month-long residency at Radial Park.

Resounding will perform and simulcast five immersive audio plays in five weeks beginning April 23, helmed by Creative Director Steve Wargo, including: a remount of the company’s popular Treasure Island, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, a new ghost thriller, Beyond the Vail, and an unauthorized parody in lambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth, and Triassic Parq: The Musical.

“Creating and performing five pieces in five weeks is a daunting task, but this is a time for valor, a time to remind the world how brave and stalwart NYC actors and artists are,” Wargo said. “We’ve all waited a year for this moment, and we accept this challenge with confidence.”

Audiences can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing, for those that prefer biking, walking or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air cultural, recreational and events venue located at 27-50 1st St. along the East River waterfront.

Following the requirements of government health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing and more measures.

“This is an incredible opportunity at this pivotal moment in history to bring live performances back to New York in a manner which is safe for everyone involved, and ambitious enough to satisfy the audiences of the greatest city in the world,” Resounding Director of Operations Blair Russell said.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the broadcast in person, “silent disco” style, at Radial Park or remotely via livestream.

Remote audiences are encouraged to enjoy a “night out, in” with exclusive access to dinner menu suggestions, themed decor inspiration, and a custom cocktail recipe for each show, created and curated by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellwood.

Performances will be held every Friday and Saturday from April 23 to May 22 and at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Tickets start at $10 and are now on sale at their website.

Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.