Bigot assails woman on subway in Flushing in latest anti-Asian hate crime – QNS.com

Hate crimes detectives in Queens are looking for the vile person who hurled anti-Asian slurs at a woman on board a subway train, then destroyed her phone while she made a call on Tuesday morning.

It was the latest in a series of anti-Asian attacks that have occurred in recent days across New York City amid protests calling for an end to the bigotry, and justice for the victims.

The latest episode happened at about 11:30 a.m. on March 23 on board a Manhattan-bound 7 train at the Main Street-Flushing station.

According to police, the bigot sat across from the 35-year-old woman and began making anti-Asian statements toward her.

During his tirade, cops said, the victim received a phone call and began talking in her native language. As she did so, she also began recording the bigot as he continued making hateful remarks.

Law enforcement sources reported that the suspect then approached the victim and slapped the cellphone out of her hand. He then picked up the device, a Samsung S9, and threw it on the ground, causing further damage to the device.

Fearing for her safety, cops said, the victim picked up her obliterated phone and ran into another subway car. Police said the suspect departed the 7 train at the next stop, Mets-Willets Point, and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau District 20. The victim was not physically injured.

On Wednesday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator. He’s described as a man with a dark complexion standing about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a slim build.

Police said he was last seen wearing multi-colored camouflage overalls, a green hooded sweatshirt and yellow Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.