Build outdoor navigation skills with a brand-new orienteering course at Alley Pond Park – QNS.com

As warmer weather graces the city, New Yorkers will soon get an introductory course in navigating the great outdoors in Queens.

On Tuesday, NYC Parks announced the city’s first-ever orienteering course in Alley Pond Park in Oakland Gardens, which will teach amateur navigators wilderness and survival skills. Armed with a compass and one of five orienteering maps of varying difficulty, participants can explore the natural wetlands, meadows and forests that create Alley Pond’s diverse ecosystem.

“These days, we’ve become increasingly reliant on navigation apps to get us where we’re going. Orienteering offers New Yorkers a chance to explore their parks by reconnecting with map skills and finding control markers to guide them along the way,” said NYC Parks’ Urban Park Rangers Director Bonnie McGuire. “There’s no right or wrong route to take, so your orienteering experience will be different every time. There are five courses to choose from or make your own. Let’s start exploring!”

According to Parks, the courses are appropriate for individuals of varying backgrounds from beginners looking to get some fresh air to experienced hikers. Participants have the choice of downloading five maps — Beginner 1 and 2 and Intermediate 1 through 3 — which feature colors, lines and shapes to guide users through the terrain.

Navigators complete courses by finding map locations called “control points” in numerical order. Those looking for a more customized experience are invited to design courses by choosing combinations of existing control points.

Visit nycgovparks.org to download maps for the orienteering course. Happy navigating!