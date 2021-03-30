Citi Field vaccination site now accepting walk-ins for New Yorkers 75 and older, plus an eligible escort – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Citi Field’s mass vaccination site is now accepting New Yorkers who are 75 years and older to walk in without an appointment to get their COVID-19 shot, the city announced on Monday, March 29.

Additionally, one eligible city dweller of any age who accompanies them to the site will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment as well, according to NYC Test & Trace Corps.

The Citi Field mass vaccination site, located at 36-2 126th St. in Corona, is one of three 24/7 mass vaccination sites that will accept walk-ups. Brooklyn Army Terminal, located at 140 58th St., and Bathgate, located at 4006 Third Ave., will also accept eligible walk-ins.

To qualify for the walk-up service, New Yorkers age 75 and older must show proof of age upon arrival at the vaccination site. Their accompanying escort may be of any age, but must live in New York City and be eligible to receive the vaccine due to age, medical condition, employment or other reasons.

This week, the state announced New Yorkers who are 30 years and older are eligible for the vaccine as of March 30, while New Yorkers who are 16 and older will be eligible starting April 6.

The new walk-up service is part of the city’s effort to reach more vulnerable older New Yorkers, according to NYC Test & Trace Corps.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog said the city has made tremendous progress since the vaccine first arrived several months ago, with more than 3 million doses administered across the five boroughs.

“As part of our ongoing work to make the vaccine easier to access for all, we’re continuing to double down on reaching older New Yorkers, who are some of our most vulnerable, through creative strategies from free transportation, to homebound vaccinations, to dedicated vaccine clinics at senior buildings, to partnerships with public housing and houses of worship,” Hartzog said. “With this additional walk-up approach that includes caretakers, we’re adapting and expanding these efforts, ensuring older New Yorkers have more ways to access this key resource.”

The city offers free transportation to and from vaccine sites for adults who are over the age of 65 or have an ambulatory, visual, intellectual or developmental disability. To reserve transportation, including ambulette and cab options, call 877-VAX-4-NYC or 877-829-4692. An operator will walk through eligibility and provide other options over the phone based on the caller’s need.

The COVID-19 is available at no cost. Eligible New Yorkers may search for appointments by calling 877-829-4692 or by visiting www.nyc.gov/VaccineFinder.