City opens new COVID-19 vaccination site at Flushing Library – QNS.com

Flushing Library will temporarily suspend services as the city is prepares to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the location, with plans to open additional sites in partnership with the Queens Public Library system to serve community members in neighborhoods across the borough, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, March 9.

“With more supply coming online, we are expanding the number of sites to serve the people of our city across the five boroughs,” de Blasio said. “This new partnership with Queens Public Library will help us put shots in the arms of Queens residents right in the heart of their communities.”

The Flushing Library, located at 41-17 Main St., will initially replace and expand upon the existing city workforce site in Queens, which is currently operated by FDNY and administering to city employees at John Adams High School in Ozone Park.

The new vaccination site, which will initially offer more than 200 appointments per day, will now also include dedicated appointments for eligible Queens residents, and will be open six days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional days and appointments will be available as supply increases citywide. Later this week, eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

Details about additional QPL vaccination sites will be announced in the coming weeks.

Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said Flushing Library is uniquely positioned to serve as a site where the vaccine can be distributed to “high numbers of people, given its standing as a trusted center of community, prominent location, heavy foot traffic and convenient access to public transportation.”

“We made the decision to temporarily suspend library service at Flushing only after careful consideration of a number of factors, including the high need in the community and our ability to offer resources at nearby branches,” Walcott said. “As we work towards our city’s recovery, we recognize that the sooner more people are vaccinated, the sooner our libraries can fully reopen and better for the public we serve and for our city as a whole.”

After advocating for a COVID-19 vaccine site in her district, Congresswoman Grace Meng said she is grateful the mayor is delivering to get more people vaccinated.

“Nearly a year ago, my district in Queens was at the nexus of the epicenter of this pandemic. We cannot ever go back to those days — and this site will help make sure that we do not,” Meng said. “I encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated when possible. We must get every eligible person vaccinated, if we are to safely return to normalcy.”

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic added that Queens residents deserve access and close proximity to vaccination sites, and the Queens Public Library sites will go a long way toward increasing access to residents.

“Almost every neighborhood in the borough has a local QPL branch—this is a common-sense partnership and I look forward to seeing this site open in Flushing and increasing vaccination sites across Queens,” Rozic said.