CityMD opens new urgent care center in Sunnyside – QNS.com

CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, announced the opening of a new location in Sunnyside, its 14th site in Queens.

The facility opened its doors to the public Monday, Masrch 1, at 47-16 Greenpoint Ave., offering a range of medical services including COVID-19 testing.

“We understand Queens has been greatly affected by COVID19,” CityMD NY Region Chief Operating Officer Vincent Campasano, MD,said. “With this new Sunnyside walk-in urgent care, we look forward to giving residents the caring emergency physicians and clinical teams they need to help fight the pandemic and treat a large range of other health care needs. And to help ensure easy access to everyone in the community, the clinic’s site is conveniently located right off Queens Boulevard and the 46th Street train station.”

With urgent care locations throughout New York and New Jersey, CityMD continues to offer three forms of COVID-19 testing at all locations: Rapid, PCR (Nasal Swab) and Serum Antibody IgG (Blood Test). The Sunnyside location also offers a “virtual line” for patients in need of COVID-19 testing. This new process aims to provide a more convenient experience by eliminating the need to wait in a physical line outside of CityMD locations.

Patients of all ages visit CityMD for many reasons, including treatment for upper respiratory infections, colds and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and rashes, among other conditions. On-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries, and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

CityMD will support the emergency medical needs of families in Sunnyside and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as self-check-in kiosks. The new location also has on-site state-of-the-art technology, which includes X-ray and EKG machinery.

“I am delighted to support the opening of the new state of the art CityMD in Sunnyside that will offer our residents and community essential access to premier urgent care in order to keep their health strong and stable when immediate symptoms arise,” Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan said. “During these difficult times in an ongoing pandemic, it is a high priority for Sunnyside residents to have rapid testing and board-certified medical professionals accessible in our neighborhood and CityMD’s presence is greatly appreciated. There has not been enough testing in Sunnyside and I am hopeful that this opening will rectify that.”

The latest CityMD urgent care center provides coordinated care through CityMD’s unique, centralized Aftercare Department. This expert team of doctors and clinical assistants helps patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments. After visits, patients can also send bill payments, view their statements, update their information, and even submit questions through CityMD’s secure online portal.