Confirmation class of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bayside collects supplies for local veterans – QNS.com

A group of young Bayside residents performed an act of service for Queens veterans last week.
About 40 students in the confirmation class of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, along with American Legion Post 103 in Douglaston, collected gift bags of toiletries, socks, puzzles and books for veterans living at the St. Albans Veterans Home.
According to the parish, the students collected enough supplies to fill 80 gift bags, which they distributed to the veterans with cards thanking individuals for their service to the country.
The students will celebrate the sacrament of confirmation on June 27 with Bishop James Massa.
Back in 2018, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish celebrated its 140th year serving residents of northeast Queens and beyond. Bishop John Loughlin founded the parish in 1878 and a church was built in Bayside on April 12, 1896. The church building was originally located on the corner of what is now 216th Street and 38th Avenue, but was later moved to its present location at 215-35 38th Ave.
In 1924, the Sacred Heart of Jesus opened the Sacred Heart Catholic Academy.