Confirmation class of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bayside collects supplies for local veterans – QNS.com

A group of young Bayside residents performed an act of service for Queens veterans last week.

About 40 students in the confirmation class of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, along with American Legion Post 103 in Douglaston, collected gift bags of toiletries, socks, puzzles and books for veterans living at the St. Albans Veterans Home.

According to the parish, the students collected enough supplies to fill 80 gift bags, which they distributed to the veterans with cards thanking individuals for their service to the country.