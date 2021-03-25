Cops find 62-year-old woman dead inside bathtub in Murray Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old woman found inside a bathtub in Murray Hill.

On Thursday, March 25, cops responded to a call about a woman in need of medical attention inside a home located at 33-71 Utopia Pkwy., according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to find the 62-year-old unconscious and unresponsive inside of the bathtub, cops said.

EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old had no obvious signs of trauma and the police have not yet determined whether or not the death will be investigated as a homicide, law enforcement sources said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the death.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until her family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.