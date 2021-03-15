Cops seek assailant who slashed man in Woodside – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for the crook who allegedly slashed a 24-year-old man in Woodside last week.

On Friday, March 12, around 5:40 a.m., the 24-year-old was walking near 67-18 Roosevelt Ave., when he was approached by an unidentified man, according to the police.

The man pulled out a knife and started waving it at the 24-year-old, cops said. After slashing the young man’s hand, the attacker stabbed him once in the chest, according to the NYPD.

The assailant then ran off on foot in an unknown direction, police said. There was no property taken as a result of the attack.

The 24-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by private means. He is expected to survive.

The NYPD recovered surveillance footage of the unidentified person from a camera nearby the attack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.