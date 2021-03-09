Cops seek man who burglarized five Astoria apartment buildings – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly went on a home invasion and burglary spree in Astoria at the beginning of the month.

The break-ins began on Monday, March 1, around 3:30 p.m., when an unidentified man pried open the front door of a multi-unit apartment building located near 33rd Street and 28th Avenue, according to the police. Once inside, the man stole a package that contained $100 worth of beard grooming products, cops said.

About 30 minutes later, the same man used the side door of a building located near 31st Street and 28th Road to break-in and take two packages, according to the authorities. One of the packages contained around $100 worth of CBD oil and the other contained a backpack valued at $60.

Around 5:45 p.m. that same day, the man broke into a building located near 29th Street and 31st Avenue, according to the NYPD. Once inside, he stole a $2,200 check one of the residents had left out in front of her apartment for her landlord. The woman cancelled the check before the thief could cash it.

The package burglar resumed where he had left off on Wednesday, March 3, when he broke into an apartment building near 18th Street and 27th Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the police. This time, however, the man tried unsuccessfully to enter several apartments. When he couldn’t get into any, he fled without taking any property.

Several hours later, around 4 p.m., the man made his way into an apartment building located near 31st Drive and 28th Street, cops said. He successfully broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment and stole $150 in cash, according to the NYPD.

Police recovered surveillance photos and video of the man from two of the buildings he allegedly broke into.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.