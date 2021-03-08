Cops seek robber who snatched woman's wallet in Jackson Heights subway station – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole another woman’s wallet inside of a Jackson Heights subway station in January and later used the stolen debit card to score some booze.

On Friday, Jan. 1, around 7 p.m., a 52-year-old woman was waiting inside the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station, when she was approached by an unidentified woman, according to the NYPD.

The thief grabbed the woman’s pocketbook, took out her wallet and ran out of the subway in an unknown direction, police said.

Among the items stolen was a debit card, which was later used to purchase $219 worth of alcohol at Spade Wine and Spirits, located at 86-34A Broadway, in Elmhurst, according to the authorities.

Police describe the suspect as a woman between the ages of 40 and 50, standing around 5 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt with the word “Columbia” written in white letters across the chest, black pants, a gray hat and gray sneakers.

No one was injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.