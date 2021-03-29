COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to expand to all New Yorkers by April 6: Cuomo – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Every adult in the Empire State, regardless of condition, can get the COVID-19 vaccine next month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Beginning on April 6, New Yorkers who haven’t yet received a dose may make appointments for one through city and state vaccine hubs, as well as local health care providers. Since the vaccine debuted publicly on Dec. 14, 2020, there had been limits on who could get the dose — with essential health care workers and nursing care staff/residents getting first priority.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House,” Cuomo said in a March 29 statement. “As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines.”

In the months that followed, the state opened up eligibility to include additional essential workers, seniors aged 60 and over, and any New Yorker with a pre-existing condition such as heart disease, obesity, cancer, diabetes or hypertension.

As of April 6, any New Yorker over 16 years of age will be able to get the vaccine.

There are currently three versions of the COVID-19 vaccine in use: the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna methods, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson inoculation.

Cuomo’s announcement follows a mandate from President Biden that all states make the COVID-19 vaccine eligible to all residents by no later than May 1 of this year.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.