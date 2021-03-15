Driver fatally strikes pedestrian walking in crosswalk in Briarwood: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A driver crashed into a Jamaica man while he was crossing the street with the pedestrian signal in Briarwood, on Friday, March 12, according to the police.

Authorities report that after being struck and mounting a vehicle — hurling onto the windshield — 55-year-old Jaipaul Persaud suffered severe head injuries that eventually lead to his death.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 84th drive at approximately 1:38 p.m., according to law enforcement.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver, a 33-year-old woman, came to a halt at a red light while traveling southbound on 84th Drive.

When the signal turned green the woman attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Queens Boulevard, where the vehicle and pedestrian collided, as Persaud was crossing the boulevard from south to north on foot.

Authorities described the deceased as in the vicinity of a marked crosswalk, which was said to have been flashing a green pedestrian signal.

Police from the 107th Precinct responded, along with EMS, who found Persaud prostrate on the roadway with head trauma. EMS rushed Persaud to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was sadly pronounced dead two days later.

The car involved was a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and police report that the driver remained at the scene, uninjured.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Editors note: An earlier version of this story listed Fresh Meadows as the neighborhood the collision occurred in. It happened in Briarwood. We regret this error.