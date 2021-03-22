Group of six robs man on 7 train in Corona: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for six ruffians who robbed a man inside a train in Corona earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 14, around 1 a.m., a 49-year-old man was riding on a 7 train near Corona when he was surrounded by a group of two unidentified women and four unidentified men, according to the police.

One of the men pushed the 49-year-old down into a seat as one of the women and a different man stole the victim’s iPhone, which was inside his pocket, cops said.

The train then pulled into the Junction Boulevard station and all six people ran off.

The 49-year-old was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

