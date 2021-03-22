Quantcast
Group of six robs man on 7 train in Corona: NYPD – QNS.com
Group of six robs man on 7 train in Corona: NYPD

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for six ruffians who robbed a man inside a train in Corona earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 14, around 1 a.m., a 49-year-old man was riding on a 7 train near Corona when he was surrounded by a group of two unidentified women and four unidentified men, according to the police.

One of the men pushed the 49-year-old down into a seat as one of the women and a different man stole the victim’s iPhone, which was inside his pocket, cops said.

The train then pulled into the Junction Boulevard station and all six people ran off.

The 49-year-old was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

