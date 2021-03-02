New York Mets launch philanthropic arm to help surrounding neighborhoods – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

When he took over the New York Mets for $2.4 billion last fall, owner Steven Cohen made a commitment to community investment in the neighborhoods surrounding Citi Field. Less than four months later, the Mets announced the launch of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets that will be led by his wife Alex.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is committed to using the platform of the baseball team to inspire change and make a lasting impact, on and off the field, by providing needed services and opportunities to children, families, and under-served groups in neighborhoods and communities near Citi Field.

“Our mission is simple: to be a champion, you need to stand for something,” said Alex Cohen, president of Amazin’ Mets Foundation. “It’s beyond the words of the mission. It’s about the work we will do. We’re committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do.”

The neighborhoods include Corona, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring and the economic downturn that followed the shutdown. Steven Cohen discussed the mission of the team’s philanthropic arm when he purchased the team saying it would work with community organizations and nonprofits to identify the needs of the communities.

“It’s an important part of being involved with a baseball team, the community cares about it, and we care about the communities,” Cohen said. “We’re going to investigate and find out things that are worth backing and provide support for them. We look forward to that.”