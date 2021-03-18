QNS Weekender: 16 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Spring is here and what better way to celebrate than with a fun activity or two this weekend?

For those wanting to soak up the warmth outside, there are a slate of outdoor activities including cleanup events and walks in John Golden Park, Alley Pond Environmental Center and Forest Park. Additionally, Rockaway Beach is hosting a walk and celebration of Women’s History Month.

For more indoorsy activities, watch performances of the TAKE ROOT dance series hosted by Green Space, learn to grow a backyard veggie garden with Queens County Farm or learn about the importance of coastal wetlands to fish and people with APEC.

Curious about what else is happening? Here are 16 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., March 19.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., March 19.

TAKE ROOT Dance Series (Green Space): The TAKE ROOT dance series is now in its 12th season and this week is presenting performances from several diverse artists. The first is L+M’s Armageddon or Sunrise or Something, a duet created and performed by Leah Wilks and Mauriah Kraker. The second is Art of Motion Dance Theatre’s SIX SOLOS: Legend, Myth & Nature. The one-act, hour-long presentation of six solos is narrated by creator Lynn Needle. Performances span seven decades of modern dance history. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donation-based. Link sent at time of performance. March 19.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

It’s My Park (John Golden Park): The Friends of Crocheron Park and John Golden Park are collaborating to clean up the public space by removing invasive plant species from the area. Space is limited, so please reach out to info@crocheronpark.org to confirm your spot. 215th Place and 33rd Avenue in John Golden Park, Bayside. nycparks.gov. Free. 10:00 a.m., March 20.

Forest Bathing Experience (APEC): This unique 75-minute forest bathing experience is in the style of the Japanese tradition Shinrin-Yoku. Led by certified forest therapy guide Linda Lombardo of Wild Heart Nature Connection, participants will gain a deeper connection with nature through forest bathing, also known as forest therapy. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $15 per participant. 10:30 a.m., March 20.

Spring Equinox Walk (APEC): To celebrate the Spring Equinox, Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting an all-ages walk this weekend. Led by Jocelyn Perez, Herbalists Without Borders NYC Queens Chapter Coordinator, participants will learn to identify plants, discuss their edibility and uses while also hearing some spring-related folklore and history. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and pens/pencils, cameras, a water bottle and snack. Leashed dogs are welcome. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $5 per participant. 1 p.m., March 20.

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): This weekly Hike & Pick event at Forest Park is designed to get hearts pumping while cleaning up the surrounding area. While on the Blue Trail, participants will be given trash pickers and garbage bags to clean up as they go. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., March 20.

Women’s History Month: Explorers and Trailblazers (Rockaway Beach): Since it’s still Women’s History Month, the Urban Park Rangers are celebrating with this teaching event at Rockaway Beach. Participants will learn about woman like the Victorian-era scientist Mary Anning and aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, all while going on an exploration of the beach and the Women Veterans Monument. Beach 96th Street and Boardwalk, Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., March 20.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, March 20 through Feb. 12, 2022

Planning Your Veggie Garden (Queens County Farm): For those interested in getting started with an at-home veggie garden, Queens County Farm has the perfect class. As part of the Growing with Queens Farm series, the live lesson teaches amateur growers the basics of growing produce at home and is taught by Farm Manager Melanie Pylarinos. Lessons include how to turn any backyard space into a garden, choosing crops, propagating plants, caring for seedlings and encouraging pollinators. Buy tickets here. Virtual on Zoom (details given upon registration). queensfarm.org. $30 per person. 11 a.m., March 20.

Scottish Celebration (Maple Grove Cemetery): This lecture and mini concert is a celebration of Scottish culture. It is dedicated to the memory of Thomas Carmichael with a special talk given by his great granddaughter Katie Carmichael. Virtual on Facebook. friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free. 4 p.m., March 20.

Akua Allrich & The Tribe: A Beautiful Disruption- The Genius Of Black Women in Music (Flushing Town Hall): Presented by Flushing Town Hall, this partnership event is streamed live from the Creative Alliance Theater in Baltimore, Maryland. The celebration of Women’s History Month, performed by vocalist Akua Allrich, features songs of freedom, love and inspiration of legendary women who have shaped music like Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Roberta Flack, Abbey Lincoln, Alice Coltrane. Virtual. flushingtownhall.org. $12/$20 supporter (with a $3 service fee). 8 p.m., March 20.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Birding: Spring Migrants (Kissena Park): Bird lovers will enjoy this guided event, where Urban Park Rangers will teach about the best bird watching areas in Kissena Park. All skill levels from beginners to advanced are welcome. Participants should bring their own binoculars. Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park, Fresh Meadows. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., March 21.

Coastal Wetlands and Their Importance to Fish (and People too) (APEC): Teens and adults can learn about the important relationships between coastal wetlands and fish, which is often complicated and unappreciated. Taught by Susan-Marie Stedman, wetland scientist and policy analyst, who will discuss the essential relationship, current trends in wetland loss and gain in U.S. coastal areas and what citizens can do to protect local wetlands. Registration is required. Virtual on Zoom. alleypond.org. Free. 1 p.m., March 21.

Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre Artist Talk: ‘3 x 13’: This virtual talk is a conversation with the creators and artists in Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre’s new film ‘3 x 13.’ Created by award-winning Director Eimi Imanishi and Choreographer Samar Haddad King, ‘3 x 13’ explores the singularity of the individual and the universality of the human experience. Register here. Virtual on YouTube. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 2 p.m., March 21.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.