Queens Chamber of Commerce and WeWork launch partnership to support flexible return to work – QNS.com

WeWork has partnered with the Queens Chamber of Commerce along with Chambers of Commerce in all the five boroughs to help foster post-pandemic economic recovery by supporting businesses’ safety-focused and flexible return to work.

WeWork, a global company that rents out office space for businesses, announced their new initiative, “NYC x WeWork partnership,” on Tuesday, March 16, at their Gotham Center location in Long Island City. As businesses and individuals increasingly look for guidance and flexibility when it comes to returning to work, the NYC x WeWork cross-borough partnership with Chambers aims to provide them with resources to return to work through safety-focused, convenient workspace solutions and data-driven analytics.

Members of the city’s Chambers of Commerce will have access to certain incentives, including a one-month free trial of WeWork All Access for new members, plus 15 percent off after the trial per month for up to 12 months; or WeWork Private office space with two months off of a six-month commitment; or three months off of a 12-month commitment.

The partnership will also provide the chambers with key data and insights about what practices are most effective as businesses return employees to work, creating a resource for businesses of all sizes to make informed decisions as the economy recovers.

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech said they’re thrilled about the partnership at the press conference on Tuesday.

“The timing could not be better in the midst of a very, very difficult situation,” Grech said. “People are coming out of the bubble, people want to go out, away from that basement, away from that spare bedroom, young and old, want to start up businesses. The American dream does not die, it will not die in Queens County. We’re here to help anybody and everybody, the discount program that WeWork is putting to our members is a fantastic program and we’re thrilled to push it.”

WeWork also joined the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s Queens Tech Council, which focuses on building an economy that embraces innovation and promotes tech adoption. The Queens Chamber of Commerce established the Council in January, which includes Amazon and other major tech companies and startups, with the goal of making Queens the next big tech hub.

“WeWork is thrilled to partner with the Chambers of Commerce in New York City to help support economic recovery in the city. Having been founded in New York City, we are especially humbled to be launching this work here today,” Shyam Gidumal, president and COO of Americas at WeWork said. “As we look to help foster economic growth across the nation, cross-sector partnerships are a powerful way to make a positive impact for individuals, businesses, and communities.”

For more information about the partnership, businesses and individuals may visit we.co/weworkinnyc.