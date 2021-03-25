Queens College faculty and alumni awarded at 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Last week, members of the Queens College faculty and alumni came home winners on “music’s biggest night.”

The school announced that Aaron Copland School of Music faculty member Eric Davis and alumni Arturo O’Farrill and JoAnn Falletta won across multiple categories at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.

Queens College faculty and alumni have been nominated for or won over 100 Grammy Awards since 1980.

“This recognition perfectly reflects the caliber of a Queens College Arts education,” said Queens College President Frank H. Wu. “Students who enroll in the Aaron Copland School of Music can expect to learn from exceptional faculty who are also real-world successes — an experience that will provide them with a sound musical foundation, as well as the skills needed to succeed with their degree. Another remarkable example is music school alumnus, Queens music teacher, and performer Peter Archer, who served as a consultant on Pixar’s Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated movie, Soul.”

Davis received a shared honor for his guitar playing on the album for “Jagged Little Pill,” which was awarded Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Grammy Award-winning album of the same name.

“Jagged Little Pill” star and first-time Grammy winner Lauren Patton credited Davis along with associate conductor, drummer and percussionist Damien Bassman and choreographer Marc Kimelman with making the music come to fruition for the show.

“I’m the song interpreter as far as lyrics go and whatever I’m doing vocally, but full credit for the musical arrangements goes to Damien, Eric [Davis] and Marc,” said Patton.

Joining Davis in Grammy greatness are alumni O’Farrill and Falletta, both of whom earned master’s degrees from the Aaron Copland School of Music.

O’Farrill won his seventh Grammy for “Four Questions,” which was chosen as Best Latin Album of the Year. Falletta earned her second Grammy for conducting Richard Danielpour’sF “The Passion of Jeshua” with the Buffalo Philharmonic, chosen as the Best Choral Performance in the Classical category.

“I am so happy and grateful for the three musicians from the Aaron Copland School of Music community who received Grammy Awards for their work in our field. All three are exceptional talents!” said Michael Lipsey, chair of the Aaron Copland School of Music.