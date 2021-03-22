Resorts World New York City returns to full operating hours next month – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Resorts World New York City announced its return to full-time operating hours at its South Ozone Park location beginning Monday, April 5.

The city’s only casino will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily, offering gambling and entertainment to more than 10 million guests annually before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resorts World Catskills is also returning to regular operating hours.

“We are thrilled to offer our full-time hours so guests can stay close to home and our team members can return to work,” Resorts World New York City Chief Marketing Officer Darlene Monzo said. “Together we can contribute to New York state’s economic recovery.”

The casino has generated more than $3 billion for the state’s education system since opening in 2011. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the venue would be able to return to full-time operating hours with strict safety protocols.

“New Yorkers have done an extraordinary job — we flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible,” Cuomo said. “We’ve made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing. This is good news and the right next step in our data-driven, phased reopening which is working.”

The Resorts World New York City food court operates under staggered hours to allow guests to play and dine at the venue safely.