Trio burgles car in Astoria: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for three people who broke into a car in Astoria earlier this month.

On Monday, March 8, around 2:40 a.m., two unidentified men and a woman broke into a 34-year-old woman’s unoccupied parked car, according to the NYPD.

In order to get inside, the trio smashed the front and rear passenger side windows, cops said.

The group grabbed over $1,100 worth of power tools from the car and fled on foot, heading northbound on 45th Street, according to the police.

Police said one of the men was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and eyeglasses. The other man was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket, brown pants and gray sneakers, and the woman was last seen wearing a gray coat with a fur-lined hood and gray boots.

No one was injured as a result of the burglary.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.