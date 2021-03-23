Vaccine sites at Queens high schools to undergo operation changes due to school reopenings – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Vaccine sites located inside public high schools will undergo operational changes as schools reopen for in-person learning this week, with some sites being relocated or consolidated while others will be operating on a modified schedule in the coming weeks, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

One of those affected vaccine sites is currently located at Aviation High School in Long Island City. The vaccine site will be relocated to 5-17 46th Rd., in Hunters Point on Thursday, March 25.

Individuals who have appointments will be automatically rescheduled and notified of the change via text, call and email. If they mistakenly go to the original site, they will be redirected by staff on site. For New Yorkers 65 and older, transportation will be provided, according to the Health Department.

The agency maintains that every effort will be made to reschedule individuals for the same day and time at the new location. If the rescheduled time doesn’t work for the eligible individual, they will be able to reschedule for an alternative time.

Other sites, including August Martin High School and Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, will begin to offer second dose appointments only with modified hours as alternative sites are identified in the coming weeks, according to the Health Department.

Health Department sites located outside of schools will continue their normal operations, such as the Corona Clinic, located 34-33 Junction Blvd.

Capacity will be expanded at other sites within the borough, where possible, to accommodate any increased demand due to the modifications, according to the Health Department.

The city has administered more than 3.3 million vaccinations as of Monday, March 22, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New Yorkers can find and schedule appointments at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov. For a full list of individuals eligible for the vaccine, visit the city’s Health Department’s site.

Starting Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers ages 50 and older can start scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Pharmacies began serving New Yorkers with underlying conditions, people 60 years and older, teachers and child care workers.