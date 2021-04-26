Postal Service renews lease for Maspeth Post Office

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Maspeth Post Office will remain in place as the United States Postal Service has renewed its lease, Congresswoman Grace Meng announced on Friday, April 23.

During the last several months, Meng made several inquiries with postal officials about the post office, located at 55-02 69th St., after residents voiced their concerns about the future of the facility. The Postal Service informed Meng that the new five year lease will run through Jan. 31, 2026.

“I thank the Postal Service for hearing the concerns I expressed to them from local residents who said that they wanted this facility to stay right where it is, and I’m glad that it will,” Meng said. “I look forward to this post office continuing to provide convenient and important services to the area, and serving the needs of those who live and work in the community.”

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., Assemblyman Brian Barnwell and Councilman Robert Holden, who also represent Maspeth, said they’re glad the post office will remain in the community to continue serving residents.

Holden said it’s “good news” that the Maspeth Post Office will remain in place.

“The post office and its staff provide vital services that must be conveniently located, especially for our seniors,” Holden said.

Barnwell thanked the Postal Service for listening to the concerns of the community.

“Once we saw the for rent sign on the building, my office, and other elected officials were in constant communication with the post office regarding how important this building was,” Barnwell said.

According to Addabbo Jr., the Maspeth Post Office is a vital part of the community as residents rely on its service to bring them their mail, packages and, oftentimes, their life-saving medicines.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in government, especially Congress member Grace Meng, for their advocacy on behalf of all of our constituents to help keep this post office in the local community, as well as the Postal Service for listening to our concerns and deciding to keep this important community service.”