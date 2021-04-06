CityMD opens new urgent care center in Queens Village – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, opened a new site on Monday, April 5, in Queens Village, marking its 16th location in Queens.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to serving Queens borough, we are pleased to announce a new walk-in CityMD location for Queens Village,” said Vincent Campasano, MD, chief operating officer, New York region. “This is the third Queens borough location we’ve opened this year and look forward to treating Queens Village patients with the same patient-centered expert medical care they’ve come to expect from CityMD.”

The new CityMD urgent care center, located at 224-05 Jamaica Ave., will support the emergency medical needs of families in Queens Village and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as self-check-in kiosks. The new location also has on-site state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery.

Patients of all ages visit CityMD for many reasons, including treatment for upper respiratory infections, colds and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and rashes, among other conditions. On-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

With urgent care locations throughout New York and New Jersey, CityMD continues to offer three forms of COVID-19 testing at all locations – rapid, PCR and antibody testing. For more information regarding these COVID-19 tests offered at CityMD, please visit the online COVID-19 testing FAQ. The Queens Village location also offers a virtual line for patients in need of COVID-19 testing. This new process aims to provide a more convenient experience by eliminating the need to wait in a physical line outside of CityMD locations.

The latest CityMD urgent care center provides coordinated care through CityMD’s unique, centralized Aftercare Department. This expert team of doctors and clinical assistants helps patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments. After visits, patients can also send bill payments, view their statements, update their information and even submit questions through CityMD’s secure online portal.

CityMD has more than 140 medical centers across the New York metro area. Each CityMD location is staffed primarily by board-certified emergency medicine doctors. CityMD accepts most insurance. For the complete list of insurance options, click here.