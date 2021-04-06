Community Board 5 to host virtual general meeting next week – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Board 5 will host its remote monthly board meeting and public forum on Wednesday, April 14.

Community Board 5, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, will be conducting the meeting virtually at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom for Community Board 5 members, and will be livestreamed on YouTube for members of the public or on the board’s website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5.

The meeting’s agenda includes a public forum at the beginning of the meeting, as well as reports by Chair Vincent Arcuri and District Manager Gary Giordano. Committees on Zoning and Land Use Review, Parks Services, Transportation Services and Public Transit Services, among others, will also give reports.

Members of the public who would like to submit testimony for the public forum are asked to submit them via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Testimony will be read into the record by the district manager or chairperson.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or email at QN05@cb.nyc.gov.