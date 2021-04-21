Cops investigating fatal hit-and-run in South Richmond Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled the scene after causing a fatal car crash in South Richmond Hill early Wednesday morning.

According to the authorities, an unidentified man was driving a 2018 Honda Accord with three other passengers eastbound on Atlantic Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

Driving above the speed limit, the driver approached the intersection of Atlantic and 111th Avenue when he slammed into a Ford F-150 being driven southbound on 111th Street by a 49-year-old man, according to the police.

The truck came to a stop but the driver of the Honda continued driving down Atlantic Avenue before hitting a parked Mercedes Benz with a 65-year-old woman in the driver’s seat, cops said.

Running out of the car, the unidentified man left his passengers inside, including a 23-year-old man, who EMS responders found at the scene unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma, according to the authorities.

The 23-year-old was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified of his death.

The other two passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Both the driver of the Ford F-150 and the Mercedes refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.