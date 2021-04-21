Quantcast
Cops investigating fatal hit-and-run in South Richmond Hill – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Cops investigating fatal hit-and-run in South Richmond Hill

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Police are investigating a hit and run in South Richmond Hill on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Robert Stridiron/RHS News)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled the scene after causing a fatal car crash in South Richmond Hill early Wednesday morning.

According to the authorities, an unidentified man was driving a 2018 Honda Accord with three other passengers eastbound on Atlantic Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

Driving above the speed limit, the driver approached the intersection of Atlantic and 111th Avenue when he slammed into a Ford F-150 being driven southbound on 111th Street by a 49-year-old man, according to the police.

The truck came to a stop but the driver of the Honda continued driving down Atlantic Avenue before hitting a parked Mercedes Benz with a 65-year-old woman in the driver’s seat, cops said.

Photo by Robert Stridiron/RHS News

Running out of the car, the unidentified man left his passengers inside, including a 23-year-old man, who EMS responders found at the scene unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma, according to the authorities.

The 23-year-old was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified of his death.

The other two passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Both the driver of the Ford F-150 and the Mercedes refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York