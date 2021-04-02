Earth Day tree planting events to take place in Queens parks this month – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As April emerges, NYC Parks plans to host a series of socially-distanced tree-planting events that will take place in honor of Earth Day.

“We’ve all felt the pandemic’s impact in one way or the other,” said Charisse Hill of NYC Parks. “We think people need an open space to converse freely, while helping their community.”

As a result of the pandemic, Hill continued, the physical routines of many New Yorkers have also been limited significantly after closures and announcements of social distancing regulations. Volunteering to plant trees in local parks will benefit both one’s physical well-being and the community, according to Hill.

For Queens residents, the free tree-planting events will be held in two different locations, during the time slots shown below.

Sunday, April 18:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cunningham Park.

Thursday, April 22:

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cunningham Park

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Idlewild Park.

Friday, April 23:

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cunningham Park.

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Idlewild Park.

Saturday, April 24:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Idlewild Park.

Sunday, April 25:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Idlewild Park.

The events will be led by Partnerships For Parks and the NYC Parks Stewardship, which work to engage New Yorkers in various park programs. Volunteers will be provided with necessary instructions and knowledge on tree-planting during the event.