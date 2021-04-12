Flushing health care facility to open with cutting-edge technology and amenities – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Fleet Financial Group, a New York-based urban development and real estate asset management company, announced a new state-of-the-art health care facility that will be opening soon in Flushing.

The 104,000 square-foot Eastern Mirage Medical Center, located at 42-31 Union St., is located within the tallest building in Flushing. The new 18-story mixed-use tower will also be home to the Eastern Mirage hotel being developed by Fleet Financial.

“Eastern Mirage Medical Center incorporates the most advanced technology available to hospitals today, along with a more welcome, hospitality-inspired setting,” said Richard Xia, president of Fleet Financial Group. “By creating a symbiotic relationship with the building’s health care facility and luxury hotel, we hope to create a steady flow of visitors to both businesses.”

The design-driven hotel will offer patients a private, restful place to stay and recover from their appointments and procedures. Amenities will include an indoor pool, spa, fitness center, meeting rooms and business center, as well as a Michelin-rated restaurant and bar.

The medical center’s cutting-edge amenities include a five-layer curtain wall providing enhanced sound insulation and natural light, as well as environmentally friendly materials and systems, high ceilings, and Turkish marble floors. The building will also have more than 34,000 square feet of outdoor space including an all-glass roof terrace featuring 360-degree panoramic views of New York City, and over 300 underground parking spots.

Among its integrated technological features are 5G fiber optics directly wired into each office and connected to the hotel, providing physicians with a high-speed and non-interrupted connection from medical office to hotel suite. Facial and voice recognition security features for the center’s offices and elevators will create an almost completely touchless patient experience.

The centrally located building is in close proximity to Flushing Hospital Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, with easy access to the MTA’s No.7 line, Long Island Rail Road, and LaGuardia Airport.