History of Woodhaven exhibit now on display in Ozone Park – QNS.com

The Museum of Woodhaven (and Ozone Park) will be on exhibit at the House of Holidays/Frank & Camille’s West throughout the month of April.

The museum will feature 25 six-foot-tall panels which were created by the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society, each depicting scenes and presenting information about Woodhaven’s history.

The panels will sit in the historic factory that was built in 1876 after a fire destroyed the original factory. This exhibit will be the first long-term display of the museum since its creation.

The Woodhaven museum is on display in Ozone Park due to the shared history of the two communities. Woodhaven used to stretch much further south and Ozone Park used to be a small piece of Woodhaven. The name hung around for many years because there was an LIRR station with the same name. Eventually, Ozone Park grew and became its own neighborhood.

The exhibit can be viewed at Clocktower Plaza, 90-02 Atlantic Ave. in Ozone Park, Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Viewing the museum is free. In order to maintain New York state guidelines, a mask is required upon entrance and all social distancing protocols must be observed.