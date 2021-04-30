Motorist drives into outdoor dining area in Astoria, fatally strikes delivery driver: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman allegedly sped through a narrow street and drove into an outdoor dining structure in Astoria before fatally striking a 37-year-old delivery man in Astoria Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Preliminary police reports said that a 60-year-old woman was driving northbound on 35th Street near Ditmars Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. at a high rate of speed on Thursday, April 29.

The woman, in an attempt to pass another car, ran into Xing Long Lin, who was on a motorized scooter, according to a report from ABC 7.

After hitting Lin, the woman continued on, running into two parked and unoccupied cars and barreling into the outdoor dining structure for Rosatoro Restaurant, according to the NYPD. A 32-year-old woman who was eating inside the outdoor structure was hit by falling debris from the collision and suffered trauma to both of her legs, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released by police, came to a final rest inside Rosatoro’s dining area.

Police arrived to the scene to find Lin, who lived in Elmhurst, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his body. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.