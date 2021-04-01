NYPD releases sketch of suspect in Flushing rape attempt from four years ago – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Special victims detectives in Queens need the public’s help in finding the man who attempted to rape a woman nearly four years ago in Flushing.

The NYPD released on March 31 a sketch of the suspect wanted for the attack, which occurred at about 12:40 a.m. on the morning of July 4, 2017 in Flushing.

Police sources said the case was first reported immediately after the incident happened. Sources familiar with the case reported that the sketch resulted through new information recently obtained from the victim.

Law enforcement sources the victim was 28-year-old on the morning of the attack, which occurred after she and the suspect separately disembarked from a Q15 bus in the area of 150th Street and 19th Avenue.

A short distance later, in front of a home on 19th Avenue, the perpetrator approached the woman from behind and knocked her to the ground. Authorities said he then grabbed the victim’s breasts over her clothing, then attempted to rape her.

But moments later, cops said, the suspect abruptly fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The victim, meanwhile, ran home and call 911, with the 109th Precinct initially responding to her call for assistance.

Police said the victim refused medical attention for her injuries.

The NYPD described her attacker as a Hispanic man who was between 25 and 30 years of age at the time of the incident, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He wore a dark t-shirt and long red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.