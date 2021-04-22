Owners of Krave It in Bayside set to open new location in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bayside-based pizza and sandwich joint is expanding west into Astoria.

On Tuesday, April 27, Vishee Mandahar and his wife Jenna will celebrate the opening of their second Krave It outpost at 36-18 30th Ave., in the former Queens Comfort location.

The pair first opened their flagship store on Bell Boulevard back in 2015 and made waves with their “fresh, never frozen” take on comfort foods like pizzas, sandwiches and salads.

Much like its predecessor, the Astoria Krave It will feature fun and innovative dishes that made them favorites with foodies across New York City, including the Mac-Tastic Pizza with a four-cheese macaroni and cheese blend with chipotle aioli and cilantro and The Blvd Sub complete with a chicken cutlet in root beer honey barbecue sauce, smoked bacon, melted cheddar and arugula.

In addition to their classics, Krave It’s new location will debut its Birria Pizza, based on the popular Mexican tacos from Jalisco. The restaurant’s take on birria will be served atop pizza with a homemade consomme for dipping. The Mandahars dish is inspired by an authentic recipe for birria tacos and consomme but with their signature “Krave It” twist.

Krave It Astoria will be open from Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Customers can make pick-up and delivery orders until 11:40 p.m. through Krave It’s website or app, and other platforms like Grubhub, Seamless, DoorDashmand UberEats.