QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Every week, the borough brings endless fun to fill up your weekend. Here’s what Queens residents have in store for April 16 to 18.

NYC Parks is offering several opportunities to get outside, including a tree identification course at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, clean up events at Francis Lewis Park and Margaret I. Carman Green – Weeping Beech Park and bird watching at Powell’s Cove Park.

Get some laughs at Flushing Town Hall’s Crazy Talented Asians & Friends showcase or watch films at the Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival.

Want to know more? Check out these 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., April 16.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., April 16.

Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival (Queens Underground 718): Get ready for an indie film experience featuring Black and brown creators. The film festival has submissions from creators in 16 countries, with many of the filmmakers and producers hailing from New York City. The film categories include movies (short and full feature), video (music, dance and poetry), web series and talk show episodes, business/organizational commercials and movie trailers. Buy tickets at Eventbrite. In person and virtual. queensunderground718.com. Prices vary. April 16-18.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Blooming Tree Identification (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): If discovering different types of trees sounds like an interesting activity, head to Flushing Meadows Park this weekend. The Urban Park Rangers will help participants to identify trees by bark, buds and other distinctive characteristics. Participants are asked to maintain appropriate physical distance, wear face coverings and wash their hands. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., April 17.

Crazy Talented Asians & Friends (Flushing Town Hall): Flushing Town Hall is hosting the second iteration of Crazy Talented Asians & Friends, which showcases a slate of talented Asian American performers. Through stand-up, sketch routines and storytelling, the performers will tell their COVID stories of struggle and triumph. The event is hosted by Otter Lee and features a group of rising talents in the East and South Asian comedy scene and is recommended for audiences of 13 and older. Crazy Talented Asians & Friends is dedicated to Chinatown and renowned photographer Corky Lee. Registration is required. Event to be live streamed on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. Donations are accepted on GoFundMe. 8 p.m., April 17.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, April 17, 2021 through Feb. 12, 2022

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

It’s My Park (Francis Lewis Park): This weekend, volunteers from Friends of Francis Lewis Park will get together to clean up and beautify the park. Those who wish to join in on this opportunity are asked to wear masks and maintain the proper social distance from other. All tools and supplies to clean up will be provided. Those who are interested should reach out to friendsoffrancislewispark@gmail.com to register for a spot as space is limited. Francis Lewis Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 a.m., April 18.

Birding – Spring Migration (Powell’s Cove Park): Amateur and expert ornithologists can go to Powell’s Cove Park to observe birds this weekend. The Urban Park Rangers lead this event and guide participants to the best spots in the park to view birds. Bring field guides and binoculars to enhance the experience. 130th Street and 11th Avenue in Powell’s Cove. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., April 18.

It’s My Park (Margaret I. Carman Green – Weeping Beech Park): Clean up Margaret I. Carman Green – Weeping Beech Park with Abuela Neighborhood Maintenance. Register ASAP as spaces are limited. Registration is required. Margaret I. Carman Green in Margaret I. Carman Green – Weeping Beech. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., April 18.

Take A Hike – It’s Earth Week! (APEC): In celebration of Earth Week, the Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting an outdoor hike on its trails. APEC educator Jungle Jake will lead the hike through the forested creeks along the trails, which become lively during the spring. Participants are asked to dress comfortably and weather appropriately. Shoes should be suitable for grass and/or wet and muddy trails as well as unstable terrain. Reminder to bring bottled water and wear a mask! This hike is limited to 12 participants, so register as soon as possible. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $15 per adult. 1:30 p.m., April 18.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.