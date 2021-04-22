QNS Weekender: 15 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYC Parks is hosting tons of tree planting events around Queens, including ones in Cunningham Park, Idlewild Park and Pine Grove in Forest Park. Additionally, other parks around the borough are hosting Earth Day activities like a clean up and arts and crafts event in Forest Park’s Sobelsohn Playground.

Other fun and engaging events include an egg cooking class at Alley Park Environmental Center, a virtual performance by Moskitto Bar hosted by Flushing Town Hall and a birding adventure with the Urban Park Rangers at Sunset Cove.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Tree Planting (Cunningham Park): Volunteers will work with the Stewardship Team to plant trees in Cunningham Park’s forest. The trees will benefit the park and Earth in many ways including improving the air and water quality, reducing pollution and lowering energy costs. Volunteers will be trained in proper plating techniques and should be dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. All participants should also wear face masks and bring their own water bottles. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register here. 210th St. Playground on 73rd Ave., near 210th St. in Cunningham Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m., April 23.

Tree Planting (Idlewild Park): Volunteers will work with the Stewardship Team and the Eastern Queens Alliance to protect the forested areas in Idlewild Park. Participants will help plant trees, remove debris and safely remove invasive plants. Prior to starting the day, NYC Parks staff will lead a short hike to the worksite and demonstrate all tasks for the day. Volunteers should be dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. All participants should also wear face masks and bring their own water bottles. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register here. 149th Avenue, Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica Bay between James Brown Place and Brookville Boulevard in Idlewild Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m., April 23.

It’s My Park (Queensbridge Park): Join as a volunteer to clean up Queensbridge Park this weekend. Participants should wear a face covering and comfortable clothes and shoes. For more information, email ItsMyPark@cityparksfoundation.org. Registration is required. Queensboro Bridge, 41st Road, 40th Avenue between The East River, Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street in Queensbridge Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., April 23.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., April 23.

Young Chefs – Eggs, Eggs Everywhere! (APEC): This weekend, the Alley Pond Environmental Center is teaching young chefs to cook with eggs, one of the most versatile foods in the world. Instructors will lead kids through recipes for griddle farmer’s omelets, egg cheese puffs and (eggless) egg creams. All materials will be included in the cost of the lesson. All participants must wear masks. Children who participate should be born between May 24, 2008 and April 23, 2013. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $26 per child. 3 p.m., April 23.

Virtual Curious Kids – Super Science Pods (APEC): For two consecutive Fridays (April 23 and 30), Alley Pond Environmental Center is conducting its Virtual Curious Kids series to teach students about science, literacy and STEM with a focus on “caring for our Earth.” According to APEC, this series is supplemental for students as the opening of NYC schools approaches and is meant to enhance students’ science curriculum. Those who participate should have a paper and pencil handy for each session. APEC animal ambassadors will make guest appearances during the workshops. This event is limited to 15 households with students in grades 1 to 3. Registration is required. Virtual on Zoom. alleypond.org. $50 per household. 3:30 p.m., April 23.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., April 23.

Moskitto Bar (Flushing Town Hall): This weekend, Flushing Town Hall is hosting a virtual performance from Toronto-based group Moskitto Bar. Created by vocalist and accordion player Tangi Ropars, Moskitto Bar is a unique combination of Ukrainian, Balkan, Iraqi Middle-Eastern and French Celtic music. Joining Ropars is Ahmed Moneka on vocals and percussion, Majd Sukkar on clarinet, Marta Solek on lyra and suka and upright bass player Christopher Kettlewell. Buy tickets here. Virtual on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. $5 per ticket. 7 p.m., April 23.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Earth Day Arts and Crafts (Sobelsohn Playground, Forest Park): In celebration of Earth Day, come to Sobelsohn Playground in Forest Park for fun and kid-friendly arts and crafts. Activities will include eco-friendly projects focused on restoring and protecting the Earth. Additionally, volunteers will help to pick up litter and beautify the park. Participants should wear masks and retain safe social distances. Registration required. Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane S in Sobelsohn Playground, Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., April 24.

Birding – Shore Birds (Sunset Cove): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this bird watching adventure, where participants will get to see and learn about sandpipers, oystercatchers and stilts. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. West 22nd Road and Shade Creek Road in Sunset Cove. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., April 24.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, April 24, 2021, through Feb. 12, 2022

Mostly Mushrooms (APEC): Learn about the wonderful and diverse world of mushrooms with the Alley Pond Environmental Center. Children will be introduced to mushroom history from truffles to portabellas, foods, medicines and more! Participants must wear masks for the duration of the program. Mushroom snacks will be provided. Those interested must have birthdays between May 25, 2011 and April 24, 2014. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $26 per child. 11 a.m., April 24.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Earth Day Planting (Pine Grove, Forest Park): In honor of Earth Day, volunteer to help beautify The Pine Grove in Forest Park. Volunteers will help to mulch and care for the pine trees, help pick up litter and maintain the park’s beauty. Registration is required. Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane S, Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., April 25.

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Clean-Up (Captain Tilly Park): Join the Urban Park Rangers and the community to help clean up and beautify Captain Tilly Park. Chapin Parkway and Gothic Drive in Captain Tilly Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., April 25.

Animals Around the World (APEC): Children ages 6 to 8 (born between May 26, 2012 and April 25, 2015) will participate in observing three different ecosystems: the mountains, the desert and the rainforest. Kids will learn about the animals in each of these ecosystems and observe APEC’s Animal Ambassadors native to the habitats. Participants will also go on an outdoor nature walk and receive a hardcover nature book to take home. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $30 per child. 1:30 p.m., April 25.

