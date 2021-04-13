Queens assemblyman brings back Mother's Day essay and poetry contest for District 26 students – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens lawmaker announced the return of a popular writing contest that gives District 26 students an opportunity to honor the mothers and mother-figures in their lives.

From now until May 14, students in grades 2 through 5 who live or go to school in Assembly District 26 can enter in Assemblyman Edward Braunstein annual Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest. District-wide prizes will be awarded for each grade and all participants will receive New York State Assembly Certificates of Merit.

District 26 includes the northeast Queens neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Bayside Hills, Broadway-Flushing, Douglaston, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, North Shore Towers, Oakland Gardens and Whitestone.

Students who wish to submit a written piece for the contest are asked to stick with a Mother’s Day theme, such as a favorite experience or an essay or poem showcasing why their mom is special. Submissions can be any length.

“The Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest gives northeast Queens students the unique opportunity to honor their mother and potentially win a district-wide prize by showcasing their personal experiences, storytelling abilities and writing skills,” Braunstein said. “I look forward to reading the entries from our students as we prepare to celebrate this very special holiday.”

Those who enter should print their full name, grade and school information on entries and submit essays or poems to Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39th Ave., Suite 238, Bayside, N.Y., 11361. Students can also submit entires by email to braunsteine@nyassembly.gov or fax it to 718-357-5947.

The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, May 14, 2021.

For questions, contact Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588.