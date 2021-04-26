Queens Museum announces two new exhibits that explore social justice and healing after trauma

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park has announced two new exhibits.

The exhibits, “Art as Social Action” and “RAF: Prosthetic Location,” both explore issues regarding social justice and healing after trauma. These topics have become even more important during the past year, and the art exhibits help bridge the gap between current events and analyzing these events.

The “Art as Social Action” exhibit utilizes creativity to connect and celebrate political change. The exhibit displays an interactive way for individuals to engage with concerns such as climate change, gentrification and struggles with togetherness.

“Exploring the intersectionality of art and social justice, the exhibit is a call for action that emphasizes the opportunity for artistic engagement and positive politics to coexist,” a spokesperson for the Queens Museum said. “The exhibit features interdisciplinary projects from nine local and international SPQ alumni: Alix Camacho-Vargas, Floor Grootenhuis (with Joel Murphy), Cody Herrmann, Jeff Kasper, Naomi Kuo, Julian Louis Phillips, Erin Turner, Pedro Felipe Vintimilla Burneo and the Workers Art Coalition.”

Social Practice Queens (SPQ) is a degree program for students to learn about the connection between art and social justice. SPQ also has a published textbook entitled Art as Social Action, the same name as the exhibit.

The “RAF: Prosthetic Location” sculpture tells a narrative of reconciliation in the aftermath of violence. It highlights the importance of the past year in regards to coming together for social justice.

The Queens Museum spokesperson described the exhibit as a “single event, not as a static occurrence.”

“‘RAF: Prosthetic Location’ by Asif Mian examines how behavior, memory and ritual can impact both an act of violence and its perception through sculpture, textile, drawing, video and performance,” the museum’s spokesperson said.

“RAF: Prosthetic Location” is part of a larger exhibit, “RAF,” by artist Asif Mian. Mian holds an MFA from Columbia University and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Both “Art as Social Action” and “RAF: Prosthetic Location,” will be on display at Queens Museum until July 25, 2021.

For more information, visit queensmuseum.org.